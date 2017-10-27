Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: 'Croissant crisis' looms in France

Near his 62 hot lips from GMA today. France is on the verge of a major Chris stunts crisis. OK. Yeah. You didn't look feminine empire started but guess who doesn't have a shortage of butter really not have a short. Water plant but it's like a one week. I think a shot at you dressed up for Halloween. Yeah. What is that. Whatever Bob Bob put off via. All I cared about what how the kid was how they would the pillowcase to I was going yeah a little. Yeah okay. He's being blacked out then let's use an iron and chanted hey rob your favorite social networks and this is perfectly your costume ever last minute that you did. Clear garbage bag your baby and Jack see it hello that's happening up this sunglasses. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see what a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.