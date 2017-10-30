Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Donna Karan apologizes for defending Harvey Weinstein, saying 'that's not me'

62 hot lips from GMA today show many were shocked to hear fashion designer Donna karan's comments concerning the allegations against Weinstein when they first were reported units that something about asking for trouble. Remember what circumstances the woman be asking for trouble I was concern. I was really concerned and I'd never done this before some people would say for infants and the anywhere in your mind. To think that let's let's stay at that. That's not me. We'll one where. But the thing besides normal look at two boys and build schools Wonder Woman all of he what that was before yeah and it assigns on their way out of. Most of my total favorite he and his assistant when. Crap like that creepy clintons from the shining and when it happened Kristen Bell mop their own movies that there it was. It Omnia I am a big fan of how to read have you been here for our I have not been here you can volunteer in the aren't you. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on G and they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.