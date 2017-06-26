'GMA' Hot List: Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the latest migraine treatment research

More
Plus, Michael Keaton opens up about his favorite costumes and the "GMA" anchors discuss a viral video of a dancing gorilla.
1:09 | 06/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the latest migraine treatment research
Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today. It's a debilitating condition that affects so many but there is new hope at some breakthroughs now there is and in a migraine world a lot of the buzz is about targeted therapy this molecule goes up in the blood and intruders and activate all of these nerve pathways block them all kill or blocked the only sector that they attached to Matt is causing a whole lot of optimism yes. Throw your clear here that's amazing costs yet and Seattle Jews burned man I think I made my own cost it is. What's your favorite Brent meadows of my underwear when the I don't know my favorite cause of cancer I don't know what it's like they're like 730 and I'm barely awake very outfit Indian. The iconic scene from plastic well we have for you this morning. His keepers say it's a great form of mental and it's good Richmond which we know to be true. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48289682,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the latest migraine treatment research ","duration":"1:09","description":"Plus, Michael Keaton opens up about his favorite costumes and the \"GMA\" anchors discuss a viral video of a dancing gorilla. ","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-dr-jennifer-ashton-discusses-latest-48289682","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.