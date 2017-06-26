Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the latest migraine treatment research

Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today. It's a debilitating condition that affects so many but there is new hope at some breakthroughs now there is and in a migraine world a lot of the buzz is about targeted therapy this molecule goes up in the blood and intruders and activate all of these nerve pathways block them all kill or blocked the only sector that they attached to Matt is causing a whole lot of optimism yes. Throw your clear here that's amazing costs yet and Seattle Jews burned man I think I made my own cost it is. What's your favorite Brent meadows of my underwear when the I don't know my favorite cause of cancer I don't know what it's like they're like 730 and I'm barely awake very outfit Indian. The iconic scene from plastic well we have for you this morning. His keepers say it's a great form of mental and it's good Richmond which we know to be true. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.