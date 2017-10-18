'GMA' Hot List: 'The Facts of Life' star Mindy Cohn reveals breast cancer battle

Plus, the Cardinal Shehan Catholic School Choir performs a moving rendition of "Rise Up" by Andra Day live on "GMA."
10/18/17

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: 'The Facts of Life' star Mindy Cohn reveals breast cancer battle
Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. Some very personal revelation from the facts of life star Mindy Cohn in this week's People Magazine she shares that she's battled breast cancer since 2012 this is the type that spreads medically how it's that difference called metastatic breast cancer in this occurs to about 20% of people who are diagnosed with breast cancer means it's spread outside the primary site mean it's treatable but it's not curable these people often feel under hurt because we talk a lot about shore which is great. But there are a lot of people suffering and still dying it is something that's under new reported. The cardinal sham capex. I hear why the big. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

