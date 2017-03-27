Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Jake Gyllenhaal teaches Michael Strahan some vocal exercises

Here's his 62 hot lip from GMA today sir Philip walker belting it out on Broadway and yet you vocal warm up yeah sometimes need Keith B meg just won the one everybody does and I. Greg you can do it the other night three tonight because I'm a little time can you imagine Michael Allen you're using some I don't quite have that beard. I wouldn't be a facility is quite right. Billy Holloman documented her daughter's adoption day with a series of photos recognizing the people who supported the journey. I wanted to do something girlfriend is a good look back farm in a few years and recognize how much they loved do when you love mommy. And we got news that Macs have heard her rehearsals. Not. Month ago muffled all the athletes and done that show they local we hit the hardest thing they've done. I think you need to go find out my friend. Yeah. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.