Kellyanne Conway reacts to Trump's decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord and discusses James Comey's upcoming testimony and Jared Kushner's interactions with a Russian banker.

Democratic and Republican senators, mostly members of the Intelligence Committee, respond to the mixed messages from the White House on why President Trump fired James Comey.

Former FBI director James Comey will testify on Capitol Hill about his encounters with Trump

Comey has been cleared to testify by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the FBI's Russia investigation.