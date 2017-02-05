-
Now Playing: Kurt Russell hints at new project with Kate Hudson, Mel Gibson
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt confesses his love for 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2' co-star Kurt Russell
-
Now Playing: Met Gala 2017: The most exclusive ticket in town
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kurt Russell talks about the making of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
-
Now Playing: Fox News executive Bill Shine resigns amid scandal
-
Now Playing: New art installed at Madrid street art project
-
Now Playing: Robert Downey Jr.'s new campaign with Omaze
-
Now Playing: Robin Williams' final film, 'Absolutely Anything,' to be released
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson on touring, baby weight
-
Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy's advice for her younger self: 'Awkward is awesome'
-
Now Playing: Nancy Kerrigan says sharing her struggle with miscarriages on 'DWTS' was an 'honor'
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the Met Gala 2017
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel reveals son's heart defect
-
Now Playing: The Revolution on healing and reuniting after Prince's death
-
Now Playing: The Revolution on creating Prince's iconic 'Purple Rain'
-
Now Playing: The Revolution shares how they first met Prince
-
Now Playing: The Revolution on working with Prince and its tribute reunion tour
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: April the giraffe's baby name revealed as Tajiri
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia R&B group Natiive Sonz performs live
-
Now Playing: GOP health care bill loses support over coverage for pre-existing conditions