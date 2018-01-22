Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Laila Ali says her late father would be 'happy' she is following her passion

62 hot lips from GMA today it's. Because three traits that often. Well yes number one they're all selfish and a good way people take care of themselves first number two wins they don't do anything for anybody else first in regards to like emails that and number three. If people their health and nutrition. Almost all we can't give it back. I'm shocked winner and now she's a first time cook. Book author from your beloved father I'm no he would been proud of you doing this is that he was proud of you in the ring he was very proud of me and I have some really challenging times going out and looking really got me through those times kind of therapeutic for me and that's what really learn much confidence. I think that you'd be happy watching me now because he knows that compassion I'm do my thing. I just breaking another awards record winning two more sag awards bringing her total to nine that's more than any other actor have a Packers all her costar Matt Walsh telling Entertainment Weekly the Julia will return to work on in the meat sat in August for so lots of great. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

