Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: OJ Simpson supporter and the Goldman family react to parole

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. OJ's friend Bruce furlong who was the victim of that botched robbery spoke on OJ's behalf in court yesterday why the change of heart OJ is served his time and it was time for him to get out you don't believe he sentenced OJ received was justified why not again that put the gun in my face cup probation I had told the idea that time I felt the one to three years with a proper sentence. I'm just curious and watching to rule here in what you thought when things instances he's on a conflict. Free life. Indeed if those first wind could be an open call numerous times CNN numerous other altercations with people over the years hardly conflict. Frank nor do I suspect. Kendall ever become but first. I knew how crazy funny Hologic it takes a lot for me to get really sad about something and next. I am getting pretty excited you have it yeah. Relatively nil but their real studies showing my conclusions yet simple content can actually make a difference in your overall health but it's me. Right so buyer beware says that's the DNA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.