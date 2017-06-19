Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg says he would 'put a Giants hat on' to support his son

Here's his 62 hot lip from GMA today it's useful to them to graduate this football team got to be proud of yes my wife now with really nervous about. Who played football has now but I can't wait sit at the end of Sandra Bullock and that made me an address to get drafted by the giants are you feel about that you know I'd be okay leverage. We've got on camera. Your son he just realized you Hilary Duff yeah. I picked him up from school and he's like you know you name and a plate and now music on him. Any telling them. It's my name but he said it with a little Clinton planted now. I think and in. C owner was selling a small cup of coffee for a dollar 75 but only if customers ordered it by saying hello I really like that a lot. At a hotel up. Louis in the lobster you weren't like that mascot but when a diner offered a thousand dollars to dying on the old guy the owner. Let Louis about his days in the wild Amy topics. It's a truly on shellfish actress who. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.