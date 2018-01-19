Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Patriots fan offers Tom Brady his right hand to play

Here's your 62 hot list from GMA today secret patriots fans and to form bit yesterday by showing up for practice but not. Actually practicing this fans vote for pretty much all of patriot nation if we need my right hand say the word out. There's no way not gonna play he will be there in his writings on sleeves and did not that bad had to give me. That's we just got made one man again what you love humiliate. Tips and it's successful in the agency's preventive Laurie. All of what were divorced first to vote yes forgiveness and bring as many friends along as well that's. Mostly I'm glad he blasted a month a man. Celebrated person who has championed women on and off the basketball court gets robbed. And she's accepting a pristine is Gerald Ford award today from the NCAA about teamwork and I could not. I have to better teammates right here that's what helped me thinks it now. Agreed with us and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.