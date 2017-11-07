'GMA' Hot List: New study says drinking coffee can lower your risk of death

More
Plus, actor Steve Zahn serenades the "GMA" anchors and celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser shares her top tips to get toned arms
1:10 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: New study says drinking coffee can lower your risk of death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48577252,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: New study says drinking coffee can lower your risk of death ","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, actor Steve Zahn serenades the \"GMA\" anchors and celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser shares her top tips to get toned arms","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-study-drinking-coffee-lower-risk-48577252","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.