Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Wyclef Jean speaks out about being wrongfully detained

Here's a 62 hot lips from GMA today it's. The rapper was handcuffed by the LA sheriff's department mistaken for criminals on the lose he is now calling for an investigation and the racial profiling. The number one thing is when I was pulled over. It when I got out the car I was not told why six minutes. I'm so okay there was an investigation. So basically they told yes so some and you could you imagine. Like what could happen would then at six minutes if you rolled up on me and I don't really know what's going north I do believe in law enforcement doing the jobs this is not a conversation about. Why Clint vs the police ago. But it's at a conversation about cheating citizens' right leafs. Well you've got himself put together always laughing together you make it work at home to make it work on the set. What are the secrets outlawed tell you this Tom we would there be early got out of their busy lives is he talked about thirty seconds exact I got it okay. In addition to therapy for sex like thank you for bringing. Larry Albert. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.