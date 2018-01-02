-
Now Playing: Logan Paul's brother says 'he didn't mean to offend or hurt anybody'
-
Now Playing: YouTube star Logan Paul apologizes for video showing apparent suicide victim
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: YouTube star Logan Paul vows to 'learn from' suicide video backlash
-
Now Playing: Trump to decide on release of classified GOP memo
-
Now Playing: Coffee in California may come with a warning
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl 'left shark' breaks his silence
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have Valentine's Day gifts
-
Now Playing: How to make the ultimate Super Bowl snack stadium
-
Now Playing: George Clooney describes how he first met his wife, Amal
-
Now Playing: Most popular winning game day food delivery orders
-
Now Playing: Inside the off-field life of Tom Brady as he heads to the Super Bowl LII
-
Now Playing: College-age young women open up about coming of age in a #MeToo world
-
Now Playing: White House communications director under fire
-
Now Playing: 1980s TV star to file police report against former co-star
-
Now Playing: YouTube star speaks out on 'the hardest time in my life'
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl to face bitter cold temperatures
-
Now Playing: Inside the intense security at the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: New pediatric deaths reported amid flu epidemic
-
Now Playing: 1 dead in train accident with GOP lawmakers onboard
-
Now Playing: FBI expresses 'grave concerns' about Republican memo