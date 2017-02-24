Transcript for 'GMA' the musical: Anchors reenact the best movies of the year for the Oscars

Glad to have you here. Time for one of our favorite traditions on the road to the oscars and we have Lara and robin out in the real la la land and our own "Gma" trailer. You got your popcorn ready? All right. We proudly present to you ""Gma": The musical." In a land where the silver screen is king, we get "Gma" to sing. ??? City of stars ??? It's the blockbuster that will have the whole world singing. Thanks, Ryan. ??? City of stars ??? ??? there's so much that I can see ??? Their stories will touch your heart. I got a callback. What? Come on. For what? For the movie musical extravaganza. What? "Gma" the musical. Performances you won't soon forget. ??? Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh ??? Want to try another take. I don't see why. Seemed perfect to me in critics are raving about ginger zee, I've never heard a voice like that. My ears are still ringing. The mastermind behind it all -- That's classified information. Top secret. Not once it hits the theaters. This has blockbuster written all over it. You figured all that out with this? That's what I've been trying to tell you. You don't have to be a movie critic to figure this out. You did the math. Yes, sir. Well, there it is. What have I been telling you? What's your name. Taraji P. -- robin Roberts. Are you a Russian spy? Am I spy? No I'm a screenwriter. It's a star-studded cast. Going to do a dance number with George Stephanopoulos. I mean I can. Whether they like it or not. George told me you two have been rehearsing. No. He discussed this with you. He didn't. You'll feel the tension in the room. Kosek mood. No, I'm Jesse palmer. Come. As a musical prodigy is discovered. So what shall I play. I really don't mind as long as it's not too loud. ??? Oh. From first time director Amy robach. Dance. You're not understanding. Dance. What, are you aliens or something? How are you not understanding me? Sick. Oscar buzz for George Stephanopoulos. Okay, you know we need to choreograph this final dance number. Kathryn, have a go at it. Michael and ginger. 46. I get it. I see what's happening there. 77.3333 degrees west. Great. Let's get to work. Reporter: With music for all ages you can't help but sing along. ??? Let me know ??? ??? what is beyond that line as I cross that line ??? ??? in the sky you can see it calls me ??? ??? and no one knows how far I'll go ??? Get ready. For "Gma: The musical". That's all I got. You better not say we got to do that again. Obviously it's a ton of fun but then in the back of my mind I'm wondering what is everybody else on the crew -- you guys shooting. You did an unbelievable job. Look out, the rock. You got a lot of ink. I'm kind of regretting that. Ginger, you were double dutying. Yes, I really practiced with that vocal ability like Florence. ??? Ah ??? I got to ask robin and Lara what did you two think of that? I think the Oscar goes to Michael Strahan. I cannot accept the Oscar without ginger zee. She carried me in that scene. She carried me literally. No, your hips did it. None of us are quitting our day jobs. No.

