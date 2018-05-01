Meet the NFL's new kid correspondent for Super Bowl LII

More
Manasa Yerriboyina, a seventh grader from Minnesota, is surprised with the news that she's been selected as the NFL kid correspondent for the Super Bowl.
5:02 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet the NFL's new kid correspondent for Super Bowl LII

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52149234,"title":"Meet the NFL's new kid correspondent for Super Bowl LII","duration":"5:02","description":"Manasa Yerriboyina, a seventh grader from Minnesota, is surprised with the news that she's been selected as the NFL kid correspondent for the Super Bowl. ","url":"/GMA/video/gma-reveals-nfl-kid-correspondent-super-bowl-52-52149234","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.