Transcript for 'GMA' wins 'Outstanding Morning Program' Emmy

A lot of smiles around here this morning. Not just for that story that we just saw, we just have to say a big thank you. We are truly honored. Last night we received the award, the daytime Emmy for outstanding morning program. The winner of outstanding morning program, I'm checking, I don't want any mix-ups here, I'm a surgeon, after all and the Emmy goes to "Good morning America," ABC. Our friend Dr. Oz and that's our L.A. Bureau chief David Herndon accepting the award. It is a great honor for people that you see here, for people you don't see behind the scene, Angie and everyone in our control room and our viewers. You challenge us every morning to bring out our best and we appreciate it so much. Thank you all. Thank you very much. I love it.

