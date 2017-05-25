GOP candidate cited for assault after run-in with reporter

Greg Gianforte, a candidate in the Montana at-large U.S. House of Representatives special election, allegedly assaulted a Guardian reporter at a campaign event.
3:29 | 05/25/17

Transcript for GOP candidate cited for assault after run-in with reporter

