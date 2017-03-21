Transcript for GOP leaders announce changes to health care plan

Jon Karl, thanks very much. The president heading to capitol hill to twist the arms of house Republicans hoping to pass their plan later this week and our Mary Bruce is on capitol hill. How is speaker Paul Ryan announcing changes to the bill in a bid to get those voting. Reporter: Good morning, George. Republican leaders think they're within reach. This morning they're bringing in closer, the president to help seal this deal. Now, overnight Republican leaders in the house released a series of changes that they are hoping will help win over those skeptical members of their own party. Now, the tweaks include giving states more flexible to administer medicaid, boosting benefits for older Americans and prohibiting taxpayer dollars for abortion coverage. They are now one step closer to keeping their promise to the American people and ending the Obamacare nightmare. Now, this morning we are seeing some members come around but the big question still remains, will these changes be enough to get this plan through? Okay, Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

