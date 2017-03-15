Transcript for GOP leaders defend health care plan after CBO analysis

We move on to the battle over health care. President trump pushing hard as opposition continues to mount from Republicans in the house and senate and some of the president's closest conservative allies, as well after that cbo report shows it could lead 24 more million uninsured in a decade. Cecilia Vega has the latest. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: George, good morning to you. The white house says the president is proud of this plan and that he still stands by it buts you said the opposition is growing louder. One Republican senator says there is cause for alarm. The pushback against the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare -- Reporter: Landing right at the steps of Paul Ryan's Wisconsin office and this morning, pushback from across the speaker's own political party too. Conservative Republicans in the house and senate saying the plan doesn't deliver on the party's promise to dismantle Obamacare. Moderate members worry about that report card on the plan that says millions could lose coverage. Overnight the architect of that plan coming to its defense. Sure, there are people who have concerns or criticisms but that's what happens when you get consensus. We have an obligation to keep our promises, to pass the reforms that we told people we would pass if we got this opportunity. Reporter: Going on offense the white house -- What the congressional budget office is good at is estimating income and expenses in various federal programs. What I think they're less effective at is really evaluating what happens in the marketplace. Reporter: The reality for many Americans could be harsh. A 64-year-old with a $26,000 salary could see a huge spike in their premiums, from $1700 a year under Obamacare to nearly $15,000 under the GOP plan. A nearly $1,000 year increase. But press secretary Sean spicer says the president will keep his campaign promise. Can you stand here today and say that the president will keep his promise of insurance for everybody? I think the president's goal is to provide insurance -- to make it available to everybody, yes, that's what he intends to do. Reporter: And today the president hits the road. He is heading to Detroit and then to Nashville where he is expected to make a pitch on his health care plan. He will also, George, be laying a wreath at the tomb of Andrew Jackson. Okay, Cecilia, I on another front one of the president's closest allies, congressman Steve king under fire for that tweet he had the other day where he was really appealing to white nationalists saying we scant restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. The white house asked to respond to that. A total head scratcher of a tweet drawing a lot of criticism. At first the white house didn't respond to questions about that tweet yesterday, though, Sean spicer did try to put distance between the president and king as you said. They are allies but yesterday spicer said the president believes that he is a president for all Americans, this is not a point of view that he shares,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.