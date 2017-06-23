Transcript for 4 GOP senators 'not ready to vote' for health care bill

A showdown under way under the Republican senators' health bill and Democrats say it will take coverage away from millions of Americans and at least nine Republican senators say they either can't vote for it or have serious concerns. President trump has settled a mystery saying he did not record his conversations with James Comey after sparking a flurry of speculation with that tweet for weeks. The white house has refused to confirm or deny whether those existed for weeks. First to our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce for the latest on the health care showdo showdown. Reporter: The senate bill has been unveiled. For now not going anywhere facing opposition within their own party. If they still want to get it done next week this morning they're headed for renegotiations. This morning, the health care fight is on. From the halls of congress -- To the D.C. Airport where protesters gave senators a send-off and a mouth full. The new senate Republican bill is even facing opposition from within. I just didn't run on Obamacare light or more government programs. Reporter: Republicans can afford to lose just four votes but already four conservatives not on board. They say the bill doesn't do enough to repeal Obamacare and moderate Republicans are concerned too. Some worry the bill repeals too much. Obviously it's a process where it deserves consideration and debate and not knee-jerk reaction. Reporter: It sends the central Obamacare requirement that everyone has to have health insurance. Offers tax credits to help Americans buy coverage but scraps subsidies to lower costs. Rolls back the Obamacare expansion of medicaid. But leaves in place protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Senators will spend the weekend reviewing the bill but the big question remains, can they get the votes to push it over the finish line? There are 52 of us. All of us have leverage and the question for us is, you know, are we going to deliver or not? This is an opening offer, not the final deal so time will tell. Reporter: The white house says the president wants a bill with heart. So does this version do the trick? Have enough heart, Mr. President? A little negotiation but it's going to be great. Reporter: So now it's time to negotiate. Sources tell me Republican leaders always knew that tweaks would have to be made but even the president admits it is going to be difficult to get these votes. He says there is a very, very narrow path to get this Diane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.