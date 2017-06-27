Transcript for GOP short of votes needed for Senate health care bill

Meanwhile, the senate health care showdown under way in Washington. At this hour Republicans are far short of the votes they need to pass the bill before the July 4th recess. Vice president pence is hosting a dinner with undecided Republican senators trying to convince them to get on board and that cbo report projecting 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade is not making the job any easier. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is tracking all the latest on capitol hill for us. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, the closer Republicans get to their own deadline the more votes they seem to be losing. Coverage for 22 million Americans is potentially on the line here and this morning, it is unclear if Republicans are going to pull this off. This morning, the senate Republican health care bill is teetering on the edge. What's your message to your colleagues who are still not on board. This is the art of the possible and art of getting 50 votes. Reporter: Do you think you'll get to yes? I'm trying to get to yes. Reporter: But getting those yes votes seems to be getting harder. Republicans can only afford to lose two votes but this morning, six say they cannot support the bill and at least five suggest they'll vote against even debating the bill. I won't vote to proceed to unless the bill changes. Reporter: The latest Susan Collins of Maine coming out against the bill after learning how many Americans could lose their coverage. You put this all together and get to 50 will be tough and the cbo score doesn't help any. If you had problems with the bill before you'll probably have more now. Reporter: According to the office, it could leave 22 million people uninsured over the next 10 year, 15 million uninsured next year alone. Put into practice many young people could see premiums fall but a 64-year-old making roughly $57,000 a year could see their annual premium rise by nearly $14,000. Obviously it's not good news. Reporter: Some Republicans are likely to tout the drop in the deficit, down $321 billion by 2026. But others say the budget office is a poor predictor. Cbo report is an accounting exercise. It's based on assumptions. It makes an is sungsassumption I think is flawed. Reporter: But now Democrats are saying we told you so. It should be the end of the road for trumpcare. Republicans would be wise to read it like a giant stop sign. Reporter: Now, many Republicans I've talked with are asking what's the rush? Why not wait a few more days or weeks to make some additional changes here, but, robin, Republican leaders so far are showing no signs of changing course here. So what's the sign still going to try to get the vote before the recess? Reporter: Yeah, Republican leaders insist they want to get a vote done this week but, robin, if they can't change some mines here and fast they may not even have enough votes to bring this to the floor. And if they don't, if they're not able to get this done this week, well, president trump is suggested that perhaps it's time to just let Obamacare crash and burn. Stay tuned. All right, Mary, thank you.

