Joining us now from the white house for more is new Jersey governor Chris Christie. Good morning. Good to have you back. Good to be back. I know you're at the white house for a new effort. We'll get to that in a moment but wanted to tackle the major news. First Devin nunes under fire. You've got Democrats calling for him to recuse himself. Republican Lindsey graham says his objectivity is in question and now the first Republican, congressman Walter Jones averaging him to step aside. Do you think congressman nunes should recuse himself. That's a very personal decision about what congressman nunes thinks is best to do for him, his constituent answer the good of the investigation. What I will tell you though is that I think the setup in the congress both at the senate intelligence committee and house intelligence committee has been traditionally bipartisan and I they'll be able to handle it appropriately. Governor, you don't have a problem with the congressman going to the white house first with Intel before his own committee and no problem with his mystery meeting on white house grounds just 24 hours before that? Wouldn't have been the way I would have done things but I don't know if that means he has to recuse himself. He has to make that on his own. Health care for Americans and the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. It was just a few weeks ago on this issue you said that president trump is a dealmaker. That he knows how to bring people together and close deals, that's his greatest strength as a leader, you said. Did you overestimate his ability to close the deal on this. Not at all. Listen, the fact is this is far from over. You know, this is their first shot at doing it. It's a very, very important issue to the American people and what matters more than anything else it gets done the right way. The president can't be focused on just one thing. And so we'll move on to issues like tax reform and rebuilding the infrastructure in our country and taking care of creating jobs all across this nation and those are the things that the American people care about too and don't care just about one issue so the president will do what the president does. But, governor, you know what the critics will say, that Republican has seven years to come up with a plan. Was this a major failure? Listen, it didn't go the way they wanted it to go and there's no way to put a sugar coating on that but on the other hand we're nine weeks into an administration. Let everybody take a deep breath. You talk about taking a deep breath after this rocky start on health care and the temporary ban blocked and Mike Flynn out. What's the one thing you would do at the white house to turn things around? Listen, you know what, I'm not in the white house and so I really can't answer that question. I'll tell you that my faith and confidence is in the president of the United States. Do you want a job in the trump white house when your term is up in January? Now, listen, the president and I are great friends. I'm doing things like chairing this opioid commission for the president, why I'm here today and I'll continue to help him in ways I can but my first important job is to be the governor of the state of new Jersey and I love it and been doing it for the last 7 1/2 years. You brought it up. I know you're at the white house to help lead the fight against the opioid epidemic in the country. What's your role? To take a look at what we're doing across the entire federal government and country to deal with this epidemic. Just to give people perspective in the audience, David, in new Jersey last year, Fuhr finals the number of people died of a drug overdose than were murdered. Three times the number of people died of a drug overdose than died in an automobile accident. This is killing our families in every corner of our country. I do want to ask you about part of the president and speaker Ryan's health care bill that would have eliminated the requirement that medicaid cover basic addiction services. Was that a good idea. As I said at the time with the bill, it was the beginning of a negotiation. That bill is going to go back to the stat and be worked on then in a conference committee if it moves the way it was going to move. The bottom line, what American people want is to stop paying the skyrocketing premiums they have from Obamacare and don't want the government controlling what doctor they see and when and we know that Obamacare has not worked. And so it took the president of the United States, president Obama, 15 months to get Obamacare negotiated and passed. We're talking about 60 some days here. So, you know, we're not going to micro analyze every one of these things. The president believes in this issue. He believes that the American people respect struggling with an addiction that they need help. And I know this president will stand behind helping those people and he'll make sure the government does as well. That's part of my job to give him the suggestions he needs along the commission we're setting up to tackle this for real American families every day. That's exactly what the president will do and won't back down in governor, it's reported you've been working with the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner on this opioid effort. Many who follow the campaign know that you prosecuted squared's father, helped send him to prison for a time. Now working with his son. Has that been tense? Not at all. Listen, that stuff ancient history. Not at all. Listen, that stuff ancient history. It's over 12 years ago and Jared and I have worked incredibly well on this issue and by the way on a whole bunch of other issues during the campaign, and so we are working hard because we know our job is to try to make sure that this white house is successful as it can be for the people of this country who elected Donald Trump to bring change to our country and bring change to this town and anything I can do to help I will and Jared and I get along just great. Governorer, good luck in your role of fighting on the opioid epidemic. So many Americans do need the help. Thank you. Thank you very much. They do need the help and this white house is going to step up to help them? Perhaps one of the things Americans can really agree on. I think so. That they need to tackle this. You're right, David.

