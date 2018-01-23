Transcript for Government reopens after 3-day shutdown

It is powerful. To Washington where the government is back open after a three-day shutdown. Overnight president trump claimed victory in the showdown as he signed a bill to fund the government for another three weeks but the Pears remain far apart on immigration and the d.r.e.a.m.ers and Mary Bruce on capitol hill with the latest. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, the government is back open for just another three weeks but the sticking points at the heart of this debate are still not resolved. They still don't have a plan to protect d.r.e.a.m.ers and with the clock ticking, we could right back where this started in just 17 days. This morning, the shutdown is officially over but the fight continues. Opening the government was one step but the real work, I think, comes now. And we got the process started, and now we have to get the bills done. Reporter: Democrats Monday agreed to a deal to re-open the government for just three more weeks and extend the children's health insurance program in exchange for a promise. The senate Republican leader vowing to work on a solution for d.r.e.a.m.ers. This debate will have a level playing field. Reporter: It is a big risk for Democrats who shut down the government over demands d.r.e.a.m.ers be protected now changing course and trusting that the Republican leader will follow through. Are you confident that Mitch Mcconnell is going to keep his word? Mcconnell made a pledge in front of the world, so we're counting on him and I think he will and I hope he will. Reporter: President trump has given congress until March 5th to sve the d.r.e.a.m.er issue or nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants could face deportation. The Republican majority now has 17 days to prevent the d.r.e.a.m.ers from being deported. Reporter: While senate Republicans have vowed to act on d.r.e.a.m.ers, house Republicans haven't made any promises and now with another possible shutdown looming even some democratic leaders are skeptical. It does not guarantee that the congress will address the issues, I pray that neither I nor the congress will be in this same position come February 8th. Reporter: Now, going forward, the bipartisan group of senators who helped hammer out this deal are going to continue their talks. This is a new group. They haven't worked together much before and apparently quite chatty and told during the meetings they would pass around a native American talking stick to help maintain some semblance of order as the group grew and that didn't cut it well. They discuss went around to tossing around a basketball. Apparently that's what it takes to get something done on the hill. It did work. They're claiming worker but senator Schumer facing a backlash and notice just about all the Democrats were looking to run for president next time around voted no on the deal. Reporter: This is a huge gamble for Democrats. They shut down the government over d.r.e.a.m.ers and ultimately it's not clear if they're going to get what they want. As you point out, most of those who opposed are Democrats rumored to be eyeing a presidential run in 2020. We're tol Schumer's message to disappointed Democrat, you have to play the hand you're dealt. It is what it is. Well, thank you, Mary. Let's get more from Cecilia Vega

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.