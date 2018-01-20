Transcript for Government shutdown begins; how it affects ordinary Americans

welcome to the one-year anniversary of the presidency of Donald J. Trump. The president is waking up to a government shutdown. He was supposed to be in Florida today celebrating his anniversary but that got called off because of the crisis. And just down the road we want you to take a live look at the U.S. Capitol where lawmakers will be reconvening this morning to try to end an impasse as of midnight led to it shutting down. There was a failed last-minute fault followed by expressions of anger on the senate floor. The vice president traveling overseas in Ireland, vice president pence weighed in blaming the Democrats. However, accordio our new poll taken before the shutdown Americans by a 20-point margin said they were more likely to blame trump and the Republicans. There is the political fallout but also the practical ramifications. What does it mean for the U.S. Military, for our national parks, for us? We have team coverage and start with David Wright at the capitol. Hi, David. Reporter: Hi, Paula. Hi, Dan, lawmakers here in this building worked into the early morning hours but they were unable to break the deadlock so the government shutdown is waking up to ashutdown. President trump is blaming the Democrats saying they care more about illegal immigrants than the U.S. Military and said they could have easily made a deal but decided to play shutdown politics. He noted it is the one-year of his presidency saying the Democrats wanted to send him a present. Routine business grinds to a halt after a night of frantic negotiations behind closed doors and on the senate floor -- The government shutdown was 100% avoidable. Reporter: Senators lingered even after the midnight deadline trying to salvage a deal. Some people are going to have to get off their high horse and come to their senses. Reporter: The month lifelong St stopgap failed to clear the senate so Lindsey graham tried to rally for for a shorter three-week stopgap. I feel like I'm Switzerland with an army the size of the Vatican. Reporter: The senate was unable to reach an agreement. The motion is not agreed to. Reporter: Republicans needed 60 votes to end the debris. In the end they fell 10 votes short then the finger-pointing began. Senate minority leader chuck Schumer called out president trump whom he had met with earlier Friday. The blame should crash entirely on president trump shoulders. This will be the called the trump shutdown. Reporter: Republicans blame the Democrats. What we have just witnessed on the floor was a cynical decision by senate Democrats to shove aside millions of Americans for the sake of irresponsible political gains. Reporter: The white house released a statement calling this the Schumer shutdown saying this is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators. Vice president pence is also reacting this morning. He'sn a trip to the middle East. I think what we have to do at this moment is demand that the congress do their job. Reporter: Now, the leaders of both parties are set to meet here later this morning. Meanwhile, the president had been planning to spend his weekend at mar-a-lago where there's a big fund-raiser timed for his one-year anniversary. That trip now postponed but not canceled yet. Dan and Paula. Yet being the key word. David, thank you very much. And let's get a sense of the actual impact of the shutdown. For that we turn to our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce also on capitol hill. Good morning to you. So, Mary, where do we go from here? Reporter: Well, look, Paula, good morning. First of all, there is a real desire to get something done but in many ways this is like a staring contest and comes down to who blinks first. The sticking points remain the same, Democrats are still demanding they include protections for d.r.e.a.m.ers, nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children. On other side they say Democrats are holding the spending deal hostage to get what they want. Both sides, lawmakers, will be up here trying to hammer out a shorter temporary solution but even if they get that done we can be right back here in the same position just three weeks from now. Groundhog's day. The shutdown has very real consequences for actual human beings. Walk us through what the impacts are. Reporter: Yeah, well, the blame game continues up here on capitol hill. Those who stand to lose most here could be the American people. Shutdowns are expensive. If this continues, the U.S. Economy could lose $38 million an hour. Now, some things will remain unchanged. Federal parks and memorials are still open. You'll still be getting your mail, but if this continues, hundreds of thousands of federal workers could be furloughed come Monday without pay while lawmakers, those who are most directly responsible for this, their paychecks will keep coming. Okay, so president trump's blasting the Democrats saying this affects the military the most. What's the reality of that? Reporter: You heard them arguing the men and women in the military are not bargaining chips. U.S. Military operations will continue, but if this shutdown plays out longer, you could see service members having to work without their pay. That pay being delayed. Dan and Paula. Cannot argue that is fair. Mary Bruce, thanks. A lot to talk about so bring in Matthew dowd, Matthew, good morning. As I believe we've firmly established government shutdowns are all about the blame game. Our poll shows most Americans are likely to blame trump and the Republicans so do you think they are likely to pay a big price here? I think in the short term they'll pay a price. The Republicans have the presidency. They have the hoe. They have the senate and so if you're trying to make a nuanced argument about 60 votes you're in a difficult territory. In the short term the question is how long does it go on, is this a question of hours or does it become days and what happens between now and November? There is a lot of time for a lot of other things, we've seen in the trump presidency a lot happens in the course of a few days. You mentioned November being the midterms but the Democrats are rolling the dice here. A political risk. There are a handful of vulnerable senators that voted to keep the government open. Those senators from predominantly red states. What are the pitfalls for the DEMs? Well, I think this is a pitfall for the Democrats because the country looks at this and says the whole thing is dysfunctional. What brought the country Donald Trump has now a situation where they're watching it unfold even with Donald Trump in this so Democrats have to be beware of two thing, independent voters saying enough is enough. I don't care about either one and, two, they have to maintain the enthusiasm gap they have over the Republicans so if they fold too quickly or fight hard enough they will lose some of that so this is problematic for both political parties. Stakes are high. Let's just drill down on how this plays, though, for president Donald Trump. This is as we said the one-year anniversary of his inauguration and women's marches planned across the country. He ended last year, 2017 on an upswing with the passage of the big tax bill. Is he now entering choppier waters with this shutdown? Well, he started as you know, he started his presidency with the lowest approval rating of any modern president and he ended his presidency with the lowest approval rating than any modern president for the first year. I think he's in for a difficult 2018 not only with all the controversy with the government shutdown but the Bob Mueller investigation which will unfold in the months to come then he has midterms which is likely there is a wave coming. The question is how big that is. If the Democrats take 9 house back and possibly close the margin in the United States senate, he's in for a really, really tough Christmas next year and new year as we go into it so 2018 I think is going to be more problematic for him than 2017 was. Pivotal year already. Thank you very much, Matt dowd.

