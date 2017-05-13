There are many graduation ceremonies at colleges and universities across the US this weekend

More
Some include famous speakers like Will Ferrell who spoke at his alma mater, USC.
1:57 | 05/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for There are many graduation ceremonies at colleges and universities across the US this weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47388915,"title":"There are many graduation ceremonies at colleges and universities across the US this weekend","duration":"1:57","description":"Some include famous speakers like Will Ferrell who spoke at his alma mater, USC.","url":"/GMA/video/graduation-ceremonies-colleges-universities-us-weekend-47388915","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.