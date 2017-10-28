Grand jury reportedly approves first criminal charges in Russia investigation

More
Details have not been released regarding the charges and who they are against.
7:26 | 10/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grand jury reportedly approves first criminal charges in Russia investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50781385,"title":"Grand jury reportedly approves first criminal charges in Russia investigation","duration":"7:26","description":"Details have not been released regarding the charges and who they are against.","url":"/GMA/video/grand-jury-reportedly-approves-criminal-charges-russia-investigation-50781385","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.