Grandparents text photo of every In-N-Out Burger visit

More
Patricia Burry sends a photo of her husband, Fred, eating at In-N-Out to their granddaughter and son.
0:55 | 03/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grandparents text photo of every In-N-Out Burger visit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46358171,"title":"Grandparents text photo of every In-N-Out Burger visit","duration":"0:55","description":"Patricia Burry sends a photo of her husband, Fred, eating at In-N-Out to their granddaughter and son.","url":"/GMA/video/grandparents-text-photo-burger-visit-46358171","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.