Guacamole could help online daters score more dates

More
The dating site Zoosk looked at data from messages containing mentions of food-related phrases and found that guacamole resulted in an increase in inbound messages.
1:04 | 12/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Guacamole could help online daters score more dates

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51484434,"title":"Guacamole could help online daters score more dates","duration":"1:04","description":"The dating site Zoosk looked at data from messages containing mentions of food-related phrases and found that guacamole resulted in an increase in inbound messages.","url":"/GMA/video/guacamole-online-daters-score-dates-51484434","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.