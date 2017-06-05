Transcript for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' opens in the US this weekend

Time for "Pop news." We have our napkins ready. At some point we'll hit the barbecue. We got to talk about "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2." It opened in the U.S. Dos. Yeah, it's on track to -- She's doing some freelance marketing. Cinco de mayo. We just had that yesterday. It's sies de mayo. Forbes estimating the film could pass the $350 million mark at the global box offices. Audiences loving the misfits, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley cooper. What's not to love. Harry styles, his first solo tour selling out in a matter of seconds across 29 markets. Granted let me remind people that he was doing these very intimate smaller venues, so it's kind of not a big deal but he did sell out meaning it was a big deal for you to get in on time. He will be back with another tour next year. So he didn't get in this time it's all right but his debut self-titled album set for release on may 12th so congratulations to Harry styles. I don't think he's going anywhere any time soon. Barbecue. Look at this. Welcome national barbecue month and Virgil's right here in New York City and -- ? Served with a dnr. No. We all washed our hands and -- Yes, we did. And got our napkin, actually our towels. Adrienne, this is -- I feel like I died and went to heaven. Me too. Sorry. Barbecue fun facts for you. American barbecue dates back to the colonial era. Even president George Washington enjoyed them and we've got to actually bring in Virgil's executive chef Glen. You're like the star of the show today. So tell us some advice for those who want to duplicate what we see here. Sure, well, seasoning is very important for us, so we heavy season our food to make sure it tastes good and then we really slow smoke it so that the flavor and the texture is exactly -- ? How slow. How slow? 250, 240 degrees but for hours and hours. The B risket, 14ours, the pulled pork 14 hour, the ribs 5 1/2 to 6 hours. But you also have a surprise fir us right now. It's Adrienne's birthday. Adrienne. We want to say happy birthday to Adrienne. We brought you our peanut butter pie from Virgil's. ??? Happy birthday to you -- Whoa, whoa. That is great. Happy birthday. That was so nice. Somebody mentioned to me so we had to bring you our peanut butter pie. God bless you for peanut pie and barbecue. I can't believe I just found out now it's your birthday. Nobody told you? They can't trust you with a secret. A gift.

