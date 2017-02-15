Transcript for Half-brother of Kim Jong Un killed in poison spray attack

Now to a big headline overseas. Reports that the north Korean leader's half brother was killed in a planned attack. ABC's Matt Gutman joins us now from London with the latest. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. We just learned investigators in Malaysia have arrested a suspected female secret agent in this James bond-style hit right in the middle of a busy airport at least one possibly two female assassins using a fast-acting poison to kill the former heir apparent to the north Korean regime. This morning, a suspected female assassin arrested in the brazen poisoning of the heavy-set half brother of North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un. Police saying CCTV led them to the femme fatal, a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman local media say is this person in that lol t-shirt. Police say she was alone at the time of the arrest. Adding a 46-year-old north Korean male who sought initial medical assistance at the Kuala Lumpur international airport died en route to the hospital. It was Kim jong-nam, the half brother of north Korean despot, Kim Jong-un, awaiting a flight home when a woman covered his face with a cloth laced with a liquid. Police say Kim jong-nam complained of burning in his eyes rushed to the airport clinic, dizziness quickly led to death. The poison killing him before he reached the hospital. Kim jong-nam was reportedly the eldest son of the former north Korean dictator Kim jong-il, that's them side by side in this awkward family photo from 1981. South Korean government officials believe Kim was traveling on a false passport. It wasn't the first time he traveled on a fake document. Kim jong-nam came to global attention when he was detained using another fake passport to enter Japan to visit disneyland Tokyo. Now, we've learned that autopsy is being conducted on Kim. Discovering the type of poison used could tell investigators who commissioned this hit. Right now evidence pointing to North Korea. Analysts tell us this latest assassination isn't a sign of regime instability there. They say it's just unfinished business in a regime that operates most like a mafia family. Just brutal. Matt, thank you.

