Transcript for First Look at the new Han Solo movie

Tomorrow. In the meantime, "Pop news," everybody. Good morning to you. What a great audience we have today. Great audience. Bringing you your first look at the untitled Han solo movie that began shooting. Here's the cast showing Alden easte er erinreich including Donald glover who will channel Billy Dee Williams as Lando. Also you can never go wrong with woody Harrelson. You got a winner. So, woody will play a mentor to the young smuggler solo and "Game of thrones" Emilia Clarke. Her role a top secret slated for release may 25th, 2018. Five months after the debut of "The last jedi" on December 15th. Keeping all you "Star wars" fans fed. We got the hits just keep on coming. I love solo, though. He's a great character. Great character. That's going to be fun to watch. Also in "Pop news" this morning, talk about a girls' trip, robin, I would love to go on with you and these ladies. Check this out. I mean, Oprah Winfrey, the amazing funny Mindy kaling and Reese Witherspoon all posting pictures from their time together in New Zealand. A great trio. These three super cool ladies are co-starring in a movie together, an adaptation of "A wrinkle in time" but thankfully not all work. Clearly based on the pictures they're posting, taking in the sights, jumping for joy. I mean, who wouldn't? So beautiful. Swimming in a hot tub with the film's crew members. Nice. Can I come, please? And, of course, enjoying a little bit of wine. There you go, Reese. It's their footage of chemistry, we are all in for a treat. Someone else will join us on the trip. She immediately raised her hand and said, I'm in. Okay. Awesome. Then finally, for quite a while now I don't know if you know this Gordon ramsay has been sharpening his securering reviews. So funny, something of an inside joke where people knowingly send Gordon their pictures of food and then revel in his nasty comments about it like this one, it's a meal with a side of rice and he write, John, your rice looks older than me. Then the guy sent him a picture of a rainbow bagel and he said is that a dog chew, Jordan. For a plate of sad looking nacho he pleads, lettuce pray. That's pretty funny. Those are the tame ones that I was allowed to use. To be fair, though, thousands of people are gluttons for punishment tweeting these pictures at Gordon knowing that what they'll get back, just desserts, if you will. Because I follow Gordon and I'm looking at it. It's hilarious. And I'm thinking he's being just like the show. You notice -- I don't know, Jo George. I can't handle his criticism. A badge of honor. You have to go and look at it. That was my little funny for you on this Wednesday. Coming up, spring is coming

