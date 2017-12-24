Transcript for How to handle stress during the holidays

??? In today's "Weekend download" help to get you through the holidays. They can be stressful. There are strategies to help. Joining thus morning, resilience experiment, Bonnie St. John. One of the things you say in this book is, it helps to put a label on your feelings. What do you mean by that? Using words to describe how you feel helps you stay in control. In the holidays, we're going to be in crowded traffic. Crazy mals. Bad conversation with uncle Charlie about politics. Putting labels on how you feel actually downsizes the fight of flight response that we have. It helps you stay in control. Just, I'm angry. I feel like a 5-year-old around my family. Helps you to stay conscious. Knowing what you're feeling is minimize the chances of those feelings owning you. You talk about smells and bells. What you to mean? Sounds and smels are very primitive. They cool down the hot response we have in stress. Cinnamon. Mint. Person mint. Nutmeg. Vanilla. Those things have a -- an interaction. They change the pattern of activity in your brains. You request lean in to the sounds and the the smells at the holidays. Just be kashs of those things when you feel yourself getting upset. We all eat a lot of sugar in the holidays. You say there's way to take the edge off. Sugar will put you on an up-and-down roller coaster. It will make it harder to say something you'll regret. Mix nuts or cheese, some protein to balance out those swings. Bonnie St. On. Pleesh it. If you want more, check out the 10% happier pod dast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.