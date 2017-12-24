How to handle stress during the holidays

More
Maintain resilience and stay calm this holiday season by watching your metabolism and taking advantage of scents such as cinnamon, mint, nutmeg and vanilla.
1:49 | 12/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to handle stress during the holidays
??? In today's "Weekend download" help to get you through the holidays. They can be stressful. There are strategies to help. Joining thus morning, resilience experiment, Bonnie St. John. One of the things you say in this book is, it helps to put a label on your feelings. What do you mean by that? Using words to describe how you feel helps you stay in control. In the holidays, we're going to be in crowded traffic. Crazy mals. Bad conversation with uncle Charlie about politics. Putting labels on how you feel actually downsizes the fight of flight response that we have. It helps you stay in control. Just, I'm angry. I feel like a 5-year-old around my family. Helps you to stay conscious. Knowing what you're feeling is minimize the chances of those feelings owning you. You talk about smells and bells. What you to mean? Sounds and smels are very primitive. They cool down the hot response we have in stress. Cinnamon. Mint. Person mint. Nutmeg. Vanilla. Those things have a -- an interaction. They change the pattern of activity in your brains. You request lean in to the sounds and the the smells at the holidays. Just be kashs of those things when you feel yourself getting upset. We all eat a lot of sugar in the holidays. You say there's way to take the edge off. Sugar will put you on an up-and-down roller coaster. It will make it harder to say something you'll regret. Mix nuts or cheese, some protein to balance out those swings. Bonnie St. On. Pleesh it. If you want more, check out the 10% happier pod dast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51977513,"title":"How to handle stress during the holidays","duration":"1:49","description":"Maintain resilience and stay calm this holiday season by watching your metabolism and taking advantage of scents such as cinnamon, mint, nutmeg and vanilla.","url":"/GMA/video/handle-stress-holidays-51977513","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.