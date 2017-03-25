Transcript for Harrison Ford said he was distracted when flew close to jet

First here this half hour Harrison Ford's my Kulpa after his plane incident in his own words. And for the first time we are hearing what he told the control tower after flying dangerously close and making that land income a taxiway and Stephanie Ramos joins us with details. Good morning, Stephanie. Reporter: Good morning. This was a really close call. Harrison Ford's plane barely missed an airliner with more than 100 people on board. ABC news confirming Harrison has now been interviewed by the FAA. Possible pilot deviation and I need you to call the tower, advise. Reporter: In new audio from Harrison Ford's frightening close call on the runway, the actor admitting his major mistake and revealing for the first time what may have happened at Orange county's John Wayne airport. I'm the -- that landed in the taxiway. Reporter: Explaining he was thrown off by another plane. I was distracted by the airliner which was in movement when I turned to the -- to the runway and also the turbulence from the landing. Reporter: The actor, an experienced pilot mistakenly landing his plane on a taxiway instead of a runway. For some reason his mind said that taxiway is where I'm going to land and I think that's the left runway so the distractions may have led to the ultimate mistake. Reporter: Barely skimming right over an American airlines 737 that was waiting to take off. The pilot he flew over calling in as well. The tail of my airplane is 42 feet tall. So when he went by, you can get an idea how close it was. Reporter: It wasn't the only mistake made during the flight. Earlier he referred to him as a helicopter, not a husky single engine plane. Helicopter -- L.A. Helicopter, helicopter, oh, I am sorry, husky eight nine hotel uniform is -- The real concern we saw mistakes even from takeoff, so real question is, was he just having a bad day or was the series of mistakes an indication of something more serious? The FAA says the investigation should wrap up within a few weeks, no comment this morning from Harrison Ford himself. Dan and Paula. And, by the way, we know you're joining us from D.C., you are making your debut on "Weekend "Gma"" so we want to say thank you for joining us and welcome to the family. Thank you very much. I totally appreciate it. ABC has been great. Thank you. And stick around during the commercial break. We'll talk about the elaborate hazing ritual everybody has to endure. No big deal. Don't worry about it. I'm ready for it. I got you, Dan.

