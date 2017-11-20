Harrison Ford rushes to aid of driver in car crash

The "Star Wars" actor was photographed helping to pull a driver out of an embankment in Santa Paula, California, and waiting for paramedics after the driver lost control on a highway.
3:00 | 11/20/17

Transcript for Harrison Ford rushes to aid of driver in car crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Harrison Ford rushes to aid of driver in car crash
