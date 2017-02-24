Transcript for Harvard math wizard predicts 2017 Oscar winners

Time for "Pop news" with Lara Spencer. Oscar edition, finally here. I'm her hype girl. It's the middle of the night. We all have predictions. Do you have a feeling of who will win. Absolutely. All of us do. Who is going to take hope the gold. Some taking a step further and break it down mathematically. There's a Harvard math wizard who happens to write for "The Hollywood reporter." Ben zazmer and crunches numbers with incredible accuracy and over 75% correct in the five years he's done it thus far. His predictions this year are Emma stone, yes, will take home best actress according to Mr. Ben. Also "La la land," best picture and a category that has a lot of people talking best actor. Do you have any predictions? Casey Affleck. Casey Affleck -- I love Denzel. A lot love case I, Ryan gosling, so many to choose from. He says it's Casey Affleck. So he said without question, the numbers tell the story. But he's not the only one foreseeing a "La la land" slide. Vegas says odds on favorite is "La la land" for best picture, 1-5. Always fun to play the odds but you can always with the oscars guarantee there will be at least one major upset. It happens -- "Hidden figures," "Hidden figures." So many good ones. So "Loving." I saw "Lion" this weekend. Let's talk. Let's talk. Up next, while "La la land" may be the critical darling it is "Hidden figures" that has really spoken with moviegoers. In a poll of more than 8,000 people conducted by fandango.com, that film was ranked number one to win if it was just moviegoers who had the say. And it certainly is a winner at the box office. That little engine that could if you would cost $25 million to make. It's already made $150 million and counting. I love that. Such a great story to tell our children, our little girls and most of us had no idea. No idea whatsoever. That was the beauty of it. Yep, absolutely. Speaking of beauty, I'm going to introduce you now to a man who has an amazing story. A distinct record holder if you will, the most nominations without winning. He has been nominated more than -- nominated 21 times, that is more than Meryl Streep but I believe that number 21 is the charm for Mr. Kevin O'Connell. Come on out, Kevin. Thank you so much. Thank you. It's going to happen. It's going to happen. Kevin is a Long Island man. I feel kinship to him. 59 years old and have done more than 200 films as a sound mixer and now you're nominated for "Hacksaw ridge." What is it like to be nominated 21 times? I have to say it's quite amazing to be honest with you. I have to pinch myself every time I think about that because people would say to me after the third time, maybe the third time will be the charm and 6th time and 16th and 20th. Now saying maybe the 21st time will be the charm. I believe it, people. I have a soothsayer. I have to gulp when they say that. The third time, two plus one, 21 is three. I like your numbers. I like your numbers. A whole mathematical "Pop news." You have done so many incredible movies. Your favorite? My favorite movie was 1986 "Top gun." Also Kevin has sound mixed for "Terms of endearment" and he worked on a little film called "The patriot" with Mel Gibson who must have loved him enough to bring him back tore "Hacksaw ridge." Has mell said anything. He's been a big proponent and amazing person and I saw him go through a whole bunch of transformations himself and he's like one of my favorite directors I've ever worked with in my life. What category is yours. Best achievement in sound mixing. Do you know when that airs? I don't. I don't. Everybody, Kevin, Kevin. Thanks so much. Thank you for all the wonderful films. Congratulations. It is an honor to be nominated. Congratulations. Absolutely. Thank you. Great to meet you. Thank you so much. Strong island in the house,

