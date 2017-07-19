Transcript for Are 'healthy' ice creams actually healthy?

So-called healthy brands taking over supermarkets. Darren Rovell is here. His wife loves these treats. It seems like it's too good to be true. A pint of ice cream that has the same calories as a medium bowl of cereal with milk. That's what the label says? Mgts this tastes like an oatmeal cookie. Holy mother of son of a gun. Reporter: It's the latest craze. Low-calorie ice creams that have YouTube fans enthused. The brands daring you the eat the entire container and not feel guilty. Now you can eat a whole pint and feel great. Reporter: Halo top seeing sales grow 2500%. Enlightened has sold $40 million of its product. Just in month, dessert giant Breyer's is hoping to cash in. Taste, check. Fewer calories. Check. There's a promise of added protein and fiber. Joanna nose off the top of her head how many calories her favorite halo top flavors have. Oatmeal? 280 calories. I personally like to eat the whole thing. You don't have to feel guilty about it because of the low calories and low sugar. Reporter: How much sugar? Halo top and Haug oorks agen-dazs. 76 grams. The key is to get the message to not overindulge. No one needs to eat an entire pint op ice cream. Reporter: The reason, sugar substitutes could lead to stomach issues. You ever take down a pint for lunch? No, no. I eat my lunch. This is my sit on the couch dessert. Reporter: It's good. Now let me finish the rest of this. Turn the cameras off. Halo top tells us the current serving size of a quarter of a pint is not realistic for about 90% of people, Lara? And they would be correct. Adam Rappaport is with us. How does it pair to real? I'm going mint chocolate chip. What do you got? That's pretty good, right? Ten grams of protein is the equivalent of two hard-boiled eggs. Am I going hard-boiled eggs of ice cream? When you're drinking a power shake, that's where that is. If you're vegan. Lactose intolerant. Ben & Jerry's does almond milk. And this hipster Ike cream does coconut milk and cashew milk together. Oh, that's good. These ones good. Not low calorie. A dairy alternative. If you're lactose intolerant, you have a choice. This one, the low calorie ice cream. Less sugar. Less fat. But where is the taste? Exactly. This is typically with stevia or splenda. We'll talk about it more. Queen latifah is coming back, everybody.

