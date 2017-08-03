Transcript for HHS Secretary reacts to backlash against health care plan

Let's bring in the president's point man, Dr. Tom price. Dr. Price, thank you for joining us. Hey, George. Want to put up the president's promise made back in January. He said very clearly we'll have insurance for everybody. Much less expensive and much better. Can you guarantee that promise will be kept, insurance for everybody at a lower cost? Yeah, I think that's certainly the goal and it's important for people to realize as I know that you do that the current system is not satisfactory for many individuals. We've got a third of the counties in this nation now that only have one insurance issuer on the exchange. We have five states where there's only one issuer. We have premiums that are going up. Deductibles that are increasing significantly so a lot of folks have a health insurance card but they don't have any care. And if you look at the trajectory where the number of insurers that are going to be out there, the base line that we have right now is that fewer people are going to be able to purchase coverage so what we want to do is fix the system and make certain we put it in the hands of patients and families and doctors. You said that's a goal but that's not the same as a guarantee and a lot of people are concerned they're going to lose coverage and independent analysts said it could be up to 10 million according to standard & poor and the aarp, of course, they represent retired people warn it will hit middle class middle-aged Americans especially hard dramatically increasing costs to those age 50 to 64 and one in "The New York Times," Martha Braley, she was just diagnosed with liver disease and under the new bill she will get about $5,000 less than she gets under the ACA. Here's what she told us. I'm 55. This is the first time in my life I voted and voted for trump hoping he would change the insurance so I could get good health care. I might as well not have voted. What do you say to her? Well, it's 24 hours after the introduction of the bill and I would suggest to Martha that what our desire is is to make sure certain you are the individual able to select the physician and the treatment that you desire for yourself, not that the government dictates to you. Remember that the current system, the trajectory of the current system fewer people will have health coverage on the exchange than currently. Nobody is talking about that. What we're trying to do is fix the system that isn't working. But let me stop you there because, you know, we know the numbers right there. Right now she's getting subsidies from the government and getting an Obamacare plan. Under the tax credits you propose she'll get $5,000 less. That's going to put her coverage at risk. What our goal is to make certain costs come down. That's the important thing, costs have gone up for folks. There are people that are now unable to afford coverage. We were in a small business forum in Cincinnati last week with the vice president where a small business person had 18 employees last year, now he has 15 only because of the cost of health coverage going up, so this is a complicated issue. No doubt about it but for that individual that you identified we want to make certain she's able to select the physician and treatment she wants. Under the analysis of the plan that's not what's going to happen. Can you guarantee to Martha and people like her, especially those age 50 to 64 that they're not going to pay more? George, did you look at the state innovation grants and put that into your model and safety net grants and put that into your model and low income pool and put that in? You can't pick out one individual and say this individual isn't going to be able to get coverage. Right now people are losing coverage. We have a plan we believe that will allow individuals to pick the coverage they want and the physician and the treatment model that they want. Not have the government dictate it to them in that's an analysis done by the aarp and stand standard & poor, I should say. You're facing this conservative revolt right now. Rand Paul and others, they want to move towards immediate and complete repeal. Are you going to have to move in their direction and what can you offer them? Well, it's a work in progress as we've noted but what we want to do is make certain we equalize the tax treatment for health coverage for all Americans. Right now the vast majority of Americans get theirs through their employer, 175 million individuals. People on the exchange in the individual and small group don't get any tax benefit at all and have had it as a policy and principle for years and years and years. Secretary price, thanks for joining us this morning. Thank you, George.

