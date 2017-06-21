Transcript for Possible hidden danger of air conditioners

sisurpri smer .riskre fid cause byr you air it coionend coioner.s ABC' kvidsley in ry mahnd wit closer look an important warning for us all. Hey, David. Reporter: Good morning, David. You know, we rely on air conditioners to keep us cool in the summertime but believe it or not these units can be a fire hazard in your home. It's the close call no one saw coming. This two-alarm fire in Tampa, Florida, at an apartment complex caused not by a kitchen fire nor a candle but an air conditioner. I look out my window and the ac unit was on fire. You can see the smoke like ten minutes away. Reporter: While nothing beats the heat quite like a cool blast of air-conditioning there might be hidden dangers lurking in your home. When the temperature rises experts say it it could put strain on an air conditioner and if not well maintained they can become fire hazards. They can if they are overworked and overheated or there's some electrical issues it can catch nearby combustibles on fire. There were an average of 2800 reports from 2010 to 2014 of home structure fires involving air conditioners causing 20 death, 140 injuries and $82 million in property damages annually. What can you do?@ first of all, make sure to change that filter. Ensure you have an adequate power supply. No extension cords or power strips. Don't put too much strain on the energy source. So try not to share an outlet with other powered devices. When you use extension cords they can be problematic and overheat and can cause a fire. Get it checked one to two times a year and make sure it has room to breathe. Make sure it's clear of combustible material. From the Montgomery fire department, Pete joins us. We talk about cleaning the filter and replacing it. This is one you can clean. Just simply run it underwater, a hose O even the sink and Mac sure that the dust and debris is clear of the coils. That's where the fire can start. Believe it or not there is actually another problem with these air conditioners. They do happen to catch on fire, we just saw it. They can actually fall out of the window, so pretty dangerous very quickly. You have everyone here their attention in the studio. Everybody looked up immediately obviously. Poor Amy over here. How do you prevent that from happening? Well, we actually saved part of this. Tell me what you do to save it. In the fire this can melt and cause disintegration of the framing. If you just simply anchor it in and make sure -- Just a view into the frame of the window holds it in even if a fire and sorts to destroy the window it'll stay here instead of falling down. Great tip answer way to get our attention. Amy's reaction. You think about that happening in New York City and how scary that would be, whoo. That was below as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.