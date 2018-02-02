Transcript for High flu activity reported in 39 states

The latest on the deadly fluidem epidemic and CDC expected to release new numbers on how it is spreading and effectiveness of E the vaccine and Linzie Janis Hase the story. Such a brutal season. Last week they say high flu activity was reported in 39 states. So far 37 children have died from the flu nationwide and thatmber number is expected to rise when we get those weekly figures frome the CDC this afternoon. We also expect to learn more T about the effectiveness of this ar year's flu vaccine today. The CDC just announced it is about 30% effective against this year's dominant strain but Canadian officials say that figure may be as low as 10% to 20% in that country.at that would be in line with St Australia where early estimates suggested it was only 10% ct effective. Guy, we've heard it before. If you haven't had your flu shot, CDC says still get it, even if it's 10% to 20% fe effective it will still lessen the severity. Thousands of fans are heading to Minnesota for the super bowl.lot a lot of us will be getting th together. People in close quarter, and that's how it spreads. Cannot give that warning enough. Thank you.

