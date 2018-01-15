Transcript for 5 high school students surprised with trips to Disney World on 'GMA'

Every year, the Disney dreerms academy picks extraordinary high school students to go to Disney world and work with Steve Harvey. Other celebrities like our own Michael Strahan. We have five students with big dreams here this morning. They're iana. Markieth. And SHAWN. You're all here because of a mentoring program. You have applied to the academy. Would you like to find out if you have made snit we have a big surprise. You're going Disney world. We want to tell all of you. Congratulations, you guys. We have another surprise. Mickey himself and Disney dreamer academy Tracey Powell. Here to congratulation you guys. They have gear. You have gear to get them all ready, correct? For the academy. Tracey, would you like to say anything? We're so excited that you're here and you'll be with us at dreamers' academy 2018 in March. You guys, congratulations. A great moment. We got one other message for you. Listen up. Hey, Disney dreerms. This is Steve Harvey. I want to say, congratulations to all 100 students that's been selected for this year's 2018 Disney dreamers academy. I'm so proud of all of you. We have been doing it over ten years. You'll be another great class. I can't wait to meet you. Congratulations.

