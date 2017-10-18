High school's 'Wizard of Oz' dance routine will blow your ruby red slippers off

Walden Grove High School's dance team in Sahuarita, Arizona, has gone viral with its incredible movie-themed dance routine, racking up nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube.
0:55 | 10/18/17

Now don't have the high school in Arizona that put a new twist on the most famous twister. The wizard of laws take a look at this. Patent yeah stay. I couldn't convert. A considerable. Don't let me. Better Powell's the scarecrow the tin man. The county line and you mean that crowd wore. An Internet has done absolutely wild for this the video already racking up almost one and a half million views and counting. No place like home guys yeah. That was really so creatively just tell me line. Go to I think that it could get together that would conferences.

