High-tech drones steal the show at the Winter Olympics

More
The new drones by Intel played a prominent part in the opening ceremonies and will continue to be used in medal ceremonies, but their battery life can be limited by freezing temperatures.
3:23 | 02/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High-tech drones steal the show at the Winter Olympics

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52983788,"title":"High-tech drones steal the show at the Winter Olympics","duration":"3:23","description":"The new drones by Intel played a prominent part in the opening ceremonies and will continue to be used in medal ceremonies, but their battery life can be limited by freezing temperatures.","url":"/GMA/video/high-tech-drones-steal-show-winter-olympics-52983788","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.