Transcript for All the Highlights From the Inaugural Balls for Donald Trump

for Americans to take stock, to look forward and also to debate our values, but it is also, let's not forget a party complete with Galas and gowns and ABC's Mary Bruce has more on that. ??? Reporter: President trump and first lady Melania hitting the party circuit in their new hometown. Showstopping at three inaugural balls. We knew we were going to win and we won. Reporter: After brief remarks from the president it was time for that much anticipated moment. So now it's a tremendous honor to have the first dance with Melania. Reporter: For the president who rose to power doing things his way a fitting first song. Trump singing along to frank Sinatra's "My way." ??? My way ??? Reporter: The trump family, vice president Mike pence and wife Karen pence joining them on stage. The balls filled with entertainment from the rockettes to the lord of the dance. And the piano guys performing a familiar fight song. ??? at anthem of Hillary Clinton's campaign. At the final ball of the night, Melania trump making her first remarks as first lady. I'm honored to be our first lady. Reporter: Capping off the historic evening, the president and first lady each dancing with members of the military. Now as for that little political oops with the Clinton campaign song, the band says it had nothing to do with politics but the artist Rachel Platten tweeted that while she respects the office of the president, they did not have her permission and she did not endorse their decision to play her song. Dan and Paula. Thank you, Mary. Appreciate that. I know we'll be talking fashion later but quickly what did you think of the dress, Melania's dress. I think Melania knocked it out -- all of the ladies in the trump family knocked it out of the park all day. I know that was really the analysis you were going for, Dan, the first order of business. We're going to be talking about the fashion a little later in the show. Melissa rivers. Barron trump's skinny tie. He rocked it well. How about Barron trump, 10 years old, the way he handled himself. Absolutely, to be in the sight of the global attention all day long. He handled it really well. Just like you would have done as a 10-year-old or I would have done as a 10-year-old. No, absolutely not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.