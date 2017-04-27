Hiker rescued from mountain in Nepal after 47 days

Crews rescued a man from a rocky ledge in Nepal 47 days after he got lost in a snowstorm with his girlfriend, who died three days before the rescue; he survived on just water and salt.
And a man who spent 47. Days stranded on a mountain in the Paul. Is in remarkably good health crews rescued the man from a rocky ledge. After he and his girlfriend got lost in a snowstorm she died just three days before the rescue but he survived on just water and salt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

