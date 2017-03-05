Transcript for Hillary Clinton on the 2016 election, joining 'the resistance'

We move on to Hillary Clinton speaking out about president trump and her loss in November. She is taking responsibility but not all the blame as she joins what she calls the resistance to the president and his policies. Cecilia Vega covered Clinton on the campaign trail. She joins us now. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Hillary Clinton has kept a low profile since losing the election but an aide close to her tells me not anymore. She feels enough time has passed and she is stepping out of the shadows and joining what she calls that resistance. For Hillary Clinton there's a lot of blame to go around. I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate. I was the person who was on the ballot. Reporter: But that election loss she says is not entirely all her fault. She also blames sexism. I do think it played a role and I think other things did as well. Every day that goes by we learn pore about some of the unprecedented interference including from a foreign power whose leader is not a member of my fan club. Reporter: That foreign power, the Russians. Ask yourself this, within an hour or two of the "Hollywood access" tape being made public, the Russian theft of John podesta's e-mails hit wikileaks. What a coincidence. So, I mean you just can't make this stuff up. Reporter: She's also pointing directly at the FBI. I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28th and Russian wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off. Reporter: Team Clinton believes that is the day she lost the race when the FBI director announced he was looking into her e-mails yet again. The election had been on October 27th, I'd be your president and it wasn't. Did we make mistakes? Of course, we did. Did I make mistakes, oh, my gosh, yes. Reporter: Clinton is now writing a book about it and says she is not going out quietly. I'm now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance. Reporter: And that resistance, apparently involves throwing some punches at her old foe. I did win more than 3 million votes than my opponent. So, it's like -- Reporter: Clinton said she expected her comments would prompt a tweet and they did. Overnight the president tweeting director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds. I am told that, George, we will be seeing a lot more of her but not as an activist, as a candidate. And we're going to be seeing a lot more of the FBI director James Comey going up to capitol hill after facing a calling out from Hillary Clinton and the president is going to get those questionses on Russia today. Reporter: He is. Not are it's not a hearing specifically about Russia but do expect it to come up. Thanks very much.

