Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement speech at her alma mater Wellesley College

More
In her first major speech since the election, Clinton takes on former rival Donald Trump and his policies.
1:58 | 05/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement speech at her alma mater Wellesley College

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47677177,"title":"Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement speech at her alma mater Wellesley College","duration":"1:58","description":"In her first major speech since the election, Clinton takes on former rival Donald Trump and his policies.","url":"/GMA/video/hillary-clinton-delivers-commencement-speech-alma-mater-wellesley-47677177","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.