Transcript for Hillary Clinton takes aim at Trump administration

Now to Hillary Clinton back in the spotlight. The former presidential candidate taking aim at the trump administration in a rare public appearance since the campaign. ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has those details for us. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning. Hillary Clinton has kept a low profile since her loss. She said that she had a lot of time over the past few months to think about everything during those long walks in the woods and she is coming out swinging hitting her old opponent on everything from health care to diversity in his administration. Hillary Clinton overnight wading back into the politics of the day. Women's representation in the current administration in Washington, for example, is the lowest it's been in a generation. Reporter: Her tough talk on her old foering her a standing ovation from business women in San Francisco. And there is no place I'd rather be than here with you other than the white house. Reporter: The former secretary of state in a rare center stage appearance after losing the presidency to Donald Trump in November. Sure, the last few months haven't been exactly what I eninvestigated although I do know what I'm still fighting for. Reporter: Clinton not holding back. Cheering the failure of the Republican health care bill. When congress and the administration tried to jam through a bill that would have kicked 24 million people off their health insurance, defunded planned parenthood, jeopardized access to affordable birth control, deprived people with disabilities and the elderly and nursing homes of essential care, they were met with a wave of resistance. Reporter: She also took aim at a lack of diversity in Washington calling out photos like this, a sea of male lawmakers in the trump white house and it didn't end there. Clinton taking a jab at this contentious exchange yesterday between white house press secretary Sean spicer and journalist April Ryan. No, I -- well, no, that's -- I appreciate your agenda here -- Its not an agenda. Hold on. At some point report the facts. The facts are every single person who has been briefed on this subject has come away with the same conclusion. Republican, Democrat, so I'm sorry that disgusts you. You're shaking your head. I appreciate -- Reporter: Clinton calling spicer patronizing. Too many women, especially women of color have had a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride. But why should we have to? Reporter: So, I reached out to an aide close to Clinton and asked if all of this signals new political ambition, the response, quote, this is a woman who isn't going to stand by and watch other women be bullied, insulted and demeaned. Michael, I will leave it to you guys to read those tea leaves. Wow, left the door open right there in my opinion. Feels like four months ago all over again. Here we go.

