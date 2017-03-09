Historic Los Angeles wildfire forces evacuations

More
The fire burning across 8,000 acres has forced the evacuation of at least 700 homes as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze.
1:43 | 09/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Historic Los Angeles wildfire forces evacuations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49594374,"title":"Historic Los Angeles wildfire forces evacuations","duration":"1:43","description":"The fire burning across 8,000 acres has forced the evacuation of at least 700 homes as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze. ","url":"/GMA/video/historic-los-angeles-wildfire-forces-evacuations-49594374","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.