Christmas and New Year's Day are the best days to travel, experts say, with cities from Chicago to Boston expecting to see the most traffic this holiday season.
1:36 | 12/21/17

highways nearly 100 million people are expected to be traveling by road between this weekend and new year's day. The worst of it expected today and tomorrow. ABC's Eva pilgrim is out on the New Jersey turnpike with an early look at conditions and tips to avoid the rush. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Get ready for traffic jams. More than 97 million people are expected to be traveling on the roads this holiday season. That's despite the fact that gas prices are slightly up, about 17 cents more to fill up this year than last year. Instead, we are expecting another record year with more people hitting the roads. It's up about 3% -- more will be hitting the roads this year. You can see when you look at the traffic right now there are cars -- this is Normal morning traffic but today is slated to be one of the busiest days on the road. Tomorrow will be bad, as well, and if you're traveling in the afternoon, that is the tough time of day to travel. Expect to sit in traffic. The worst cities for traffic, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston and the gridlock times pretty much that afternoon rush hour between 3:00 and 6:00. Sometimes even later. What about the best days to travel. Give us those days. Reporter: Well, the best days to travel are Christmas and new year's. So if you wait till everyone gets to where they're going then you hit the roads, you won't have to deal with all the traffic. Stay safe. Tom. New year's day always a little tough to travel.

